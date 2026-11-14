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A 26-year-old woman abducted in Crimea was sentenced to 17 years in a penal colony on charges of high treason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

26-year-old Khatidzhe Buyukchan was sentenced in Rostov to 17 years for high treason and preparing a terrorist attack. There is no independent confirmation of the charges.

A 26-year-old woman abducted in Crimea was sentenced to 17 years in a penal colony on charges of high treason

A Russian military court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced 26-year-old Crimean resident Khatidzhe Buyukhchan to 17 years in a penal colony on charges of treason and preparing a terrorist attack. The young woman disappeared in May 2025, after which it became known that she had been detained by Russian security forces. The court's press service reports this, UNN writes.

Details

In addition to imprisonment, the court fined Buyukhchan 400,000 rubles.

According to the Russian investigation, in 2024 the young woman was allegedly recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine. In April 2025, she allegedly received an assignment to determine the whereabouts of the car belonging to the commander of a Black Sea Fleet regiment of the russian federation.

Investigators claim that afterward the Crimean resident purchased components for making an improvised explosive device and, on May 5, transported them to a cache. There is no independent confirmation of these accusations.

What is known about the Crimean resident's disappearance

According to Mediazona, on the morning of May 6, 2025, Buyukhchan left by bus from Staryi Krym for Simferopol, after which she stopped responding to calls.

In Russia, a court stripped Nevzorov and his family of the right to use a house near St. Petersburg04.11.26, 02:05 • 10250 views

The following day, it became known that Russian security forces had detained her under a protocol for petty hooliganism.

Only on July 14 did the FSB of russia publicly announce that a criminal case had been opened against the young woman and release a video of her confessional statements. The circumstances under which these statements were obtained remain unknown.

In December 2025, the Russian authorities added Buyukhchan to Rosfinmonitoring's list of "terrorists and extremists."

Ultimately, the military court found her guilty under articles on treason and preparing a terrorist act, sentencing her to 17 years in prison.

More than 200 Ukrainians have died in Russian captivity05.11.26, 15:47 • 5244 views

Stepan Haftko

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