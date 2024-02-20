A 20-year-old russian tried to illegally cross the border from Ukraine to Slovakia, but fell into a photo trap of border guards

A photo trap on the border with Slovakia captured a russian man who wanted to cross the border between Ukraine and Slovakia on foot. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

On February 19, near the village of Onokivtsi, a border guard photo trap captured a man moving toward the border. A border patrol went in search of the offender. Using a thermal imager, the man was found a few hundred meters from the border.

The detainee turned out to be a twenty-year-old russian citizen. Law enforcement officers established that he arrived in Ukraine in 2021 and has been living in Chernihiv since then. The foreigner decided to leave the territory of Ukraine and get to the Czech Republic, where his friends live.

He monitored Internet resources and social networks, planned a route, and came to Uzhhorod to make his way to Slovakia - the statement said.

He waited until dark and left the city on foot. On his way, he was detained by a border guard.

The russian was placed in a temporary detention center of the Chop border guard detachment. After all the circumstances are established, he will be brought to administrative responsibility for attempting to illegally cross the border and for violating the rules of stay in Ukraine. The further fate of the Russian will be decided by the court.

