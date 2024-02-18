80 thousand hryvnias for a hiking route: SBGS drone captures border violators trying to illegally enter Moldova

Six desperate people bought a walking route from Ukraine to Moldova on the Internet. However, border guards prevented them from reaching their final destination. Another case at the border was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

It is noted that the border guards of the observation post noticed the movement of unknown persons in the direction of the Transnistrian segment of the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. Border guards detained the illegal "travelers" on the outskirts of the village of Karmalyukivka, Podil district.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the men paid 80 thousand UAH each for this "route" from the Internet.

Administrative reports were drawn up against the violators. Their cases on border violations have already been sent to court.