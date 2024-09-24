19-year-old man was detained in Lviv for a series of night arsons

A suspect was detained in Lviv for involvement in a series of arsons, the Lviv City Council reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Police detained a man suspected of several arson attacks in Lviv last week. The suspect deliberately damaged an electrical switchboard, the windows of an educational institution, the cover of the Neptune sculpture and the property of catering establishments in the city center. The attacker was a 19-year-old resident of Lviv. According to him, he was intoxicated at the time of the crimes," the city council reported on Telegram.

The Lviv regional police confirmed on social media that police had detained an offender involved in a series of arsons in the center of Lviv.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Art. 194 (Intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code and Part 2 of Art. 15 - Part 2 of Art. 194 (Attempted intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code.

As noted, the detainee faces a penalty of imprisonment for up to ten years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing and the amount of damage is being established. Law enforcement officers are checking the suspect's involvement in other similar crimes.

