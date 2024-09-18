Series of suspected arsons in Lviv: 8 fires in one night
Kyiv • UNN
At least eight suspected arson attacks occurred in Lviv overnight, including a fire in the Dzvin movie theater. The fires occurred in different parts of the city, including container yards and an electrical switchboard.
At least eight places of possible arson were recorded in Lviv at night
As noted, in the morning, the building of the Dzvin cinema on Sheptytskikh Street caught fire. The area of the fire was about 400 square meters. The roof and the building itself were on fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire, no one was injured as a result of the fire.
It is also reported that three fires occurred in the Halytskyi district: a container yard on Nyzhyi Zamok Street, an electrical switchboard room on Teatralna Street and facade decorations on Staroyevreiska Street.
As indicated, there were also two fires at container yards on Kvitky-Osnovyanenko Street and one on Bortnyanskoho Street in Zaliznychnyi district, and another on Yatskova Street in Shevchenkivskyi district.