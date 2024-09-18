Series of suspected arsons in Lviv: 8 fires in one night

At least eight suspected arson attacks occurred in Lviv overnight, including a fire in the Dzvin cinema, with fires in different parts of the city, the Lviv City Council reported on Wednesday in social media, UNN reports.

At least eight places of possible arson were recorded in Lviv at night - said the city council.

As noted, in the morning, the building of the Dzvin cinema on Sheptytskikh Street caught fire. The area of the fire was about 400 square meters. The roof and the building itself were on fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire, no one was injured as a result of the fire.

It is also reported that three fires occurred in the Halytskyi district: a container yard on Nyzhyi Zamok Street, an electrical switchboard room on Teatralna Street and facade decorations on Staroyevreiska Street.

As indicated, there were also two fires at container yards on Kvitky-Osnovyanenko Street and one on Bortnyanskoho Street in Zaliznychnyi district, and another on Yatskova Street in Shevchenkivskyi district.