5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot dead

Kyiv • UNN

 240 views

Police opened five criminal proceedings regarding the events in Kryvyi Rih district. A 42-year-old man committed arson and attacked people with a knife, dying from police gunfire.

5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot dead

Regarding the events in Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region, where a man committed arson, a knife attack, and wounded rescuers among others, and then the attacker was shot dead, five criminal proceedings have been opened, the National Police Department in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

What happened

On August 24, in the Kryvyi Rih district, a 42-year-old man committed arson, attacked local residents, State Emergency Service rescuers, and police officers with a knife. To stop the illegal actions, police used firearms against the offender - the man died on the spot.

Police actions

As indicated by the police, all circumstances of the incident will be established during the pre-trial investigation, within the framework of the opened criminal proceedings.

For the attempted premeditated murder of a 75-year-old man – the attacker's father – criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. For inflicting knife wounds on three people, including two State Emergency Service rescuers – under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Regarding the arson of the warehouse, information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Regarding the assaults on the lives of police officers, information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Also, the SBI has entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man with a knife wounded rescuers: the attacker was shot dead by police24.08.25, 21:55 • 3050 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih