5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot dead
Kyiv • UNN
Police opened five criminal proceedings regarding the events in Kryvyi Rih district. A 42-year-old man committed arson and attacked people with a knife, dying from police gunfire.
Regarding the events in Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region, where a man committed arson, a knife attack, and wounded rescuers among others, and then the attacker was shot dead, five criminal proceedings have been opened, the National Police Department in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.
What happened
On August 24, in the Kryvyi Rih district, a 42-year-old man committed arson, attacked local residents, State Emergency Service rescuers, and police officers with a knife. To stop the illegal actions, police used firearms against the offender - the man died on the spot.
Police actions
As indicated by the police, all circumstances of the incident will be established during the pre-trial investigation, within the framework of the opened criminal proceedings.
For the attempted premeditated murder of a 75-year-old man – the attacker's father – criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. For inflicting knife wounds on three people, including two State Emergency Service rescuers – under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Regarding the arson of the warehouse, information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Regarding the assaults on the lives of police officers, information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Also, the SBI has entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
