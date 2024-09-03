4 injured in Sumy region due to Russian strikes over 24 hours, one person wounded at night

In Sumy region, four people were wounded in enemy shelling over the past day, the National Police reported. According to the Sumy RMA, one person was wounded at night, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, the enemy fired 75 times at 38 localities in Sumy region over the past day. A total of 258 attacks were recorded. It is noted that, in particular, 12 private houses, a house of culture, and an administrative building were damaged. "Four people were injured as a result of the shelling," the police said.

According to the Sumy RMA, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 16 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 49 explosions were recorded. Krasnopilska Bilopilska, Shalyhynska, Esmanska, Sveska, Yampilska, Konotopska communities were reportedly attacked by FPV drones, UAVs, mortars, machine guns.

In particular, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Konotop community, and one explosion was recorded. In the Krasnopilska community, Russians launched a Lancet attack, one civilian was wounded, the RMA reported on Telegram.

