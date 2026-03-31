Zelenskyy warned the Middle East about the threat from Iranian FPV drone use

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Middle Eastern leaders about the threat of a ground operation due to the use of Iranian FPV drones, which is Russia's experience shared with Iran, UNN writes.

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"I gave one example to the leaders of the Middle Eastern countries. This is open information - a video of Iranians attacking a helicopter in Iraq with FPV drones," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Axios, excerpts of which he shared on social media.

And he added: "Why FPV drones? Russia and Ukraine use these drones on the battlefield - only on the battlefield. They usually have a range of 10-20 kilometers and create 'kill zones'."

"I said: 'Look at this very carefully. I think if they start using FPV drones, it could mean preparation for a ground operation in one form or another.' Things like FPV are Russia's experience, which it shared with Iran," Zelenskyy emphasized.

CPD: Hezbollah attacked an Israeli tank with an FPV drone, possibly with Russian support