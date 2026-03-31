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Zelenskyy warned the Middle East about the threat from Iranian FPV drone use

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2314 views

The President stated that Russia's experience in using FPV drones has been transferred to Iran. The use of such drones may indicate preparation for a ground operation.

Zelenskyy warned the Middle East about the threat from Iranian FPV drone use

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Middle Eastern leaders about the threat of a ground operation due to the use of Iranian FPV drones, which is Russia's experience shared with Iran, UNN writes.

Details

"I gave one example to the leaders of the Middle Eastern countries. This is open information - a video of Iranians attacking a helicopter in Iraq with FPV drones," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Axios, excerpts of which he shared on social media.

And he added: "Why FPV drones? Russia and Ukraine use these drones on the battlefield - only on the battlefield. They usually have a range of 10-20 kilometers and create 'kill zones'."

"I said: 'Look at this very carefully. I think if they start using FPV drones, it could mean preparation for a ground operation in one form or another.' Things like FPV are Russia's experience, which it shared with Iran," Zelenskyy emphasized.

CPD: Hezbollah attacked an Israeli tank with an FPV drone, possibly with Russian support27.03.26, 05:45 • 15159 views

Julia Shramko

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