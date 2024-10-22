Zelenskyy: there is support from South Korea, but it is limited in the transfer of military aid
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announces normal dialog with South Korea, but notes restrictions on military aid. Ukraine records the presence of the North Korean military in the occupied territories.
Ukraine and South Korea have a normal dialog and support, but Seoul has restrictions on the transfer of military aid. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
Details
Asked whether Ukraine's interaction with South Korea has changed, the President replied that "there is a normal dialogue and support," but South Korea has restrictions on the transfer of military aid.
Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine had recorded the presence of officers and technical personnel from the DPRK in the temporarily occupied territories. Presumably, they were sent earlier to prepare for the deployment of the contingent.
"How do you manage them, how do you command them? I mean, the language of communication. I think these are serious difficulties," Zelensky said.
Addendum
It was reported that South Korean intelligence found outthat North Korea would send 12,000 troops, including special forces, to the war in Ukraine.
Newsweek reportedthat South Korea is considering supporting Ukraine after North Korea's actions.
President Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine needs resolve from its partners given North Korea's new role in supporting Russia. Zelenskyy noted that Putin is afraid of peace and that is why he is looking for ways to intensify aggression and bring the DPRK to the front.