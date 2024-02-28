Zelenskyy thanked Serbian President Vucic for sheltering Ukrainians and supporting the Peace Formula

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4660 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49917 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 188669 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109490 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 367245 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295722 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211214 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243098 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254532 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160618 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+13°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110071 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 188716 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 367306 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243862 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295758 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32810 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57813 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44008 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114429 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy thanked Serbian President Vucic for sheltering Ukrainians and supporting the Peace Formula

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35395 views

Zelenskyy thanked Serbian President Vucic for providing asylum to Ukrainians fleeing the war and supporting the Ukrainian peace formula.

Zelenskyy thanked Serbian President Vucic for sheltering Ukrainians and supporting the Peace Formula

In the framework of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Tirana, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic. This was reported by the official website of the Ukrainian President, UNN reports.

The President expressed gratitude for the humanitarian and financial assistance, as well as for providing shelter to Ukrainian citizens who fled to Serbia because of Russian aggression.

- the report says

Details

It is noted that the Ukrainian head of state also expressed gratitude to the Serbs for their support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and noted the importance of Serbia's participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.

The Heads of State coordinated further contacts to ensure that as many countries as possible support the Ukrainian peace formula.

Zelensky met with Croatian Prime Minister: what they talked about28.02.24, 19:47 • 28634 views

Zelenskyy briefed Vucic on the current situation on the Ukrainian front. The parties also discussed security and political challenges in the Eastern European region.

"The problem of Transnistria is not new. This creates a risk of Russian provocation" - Tusk28.02.24, 19:06 • 26286 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
Transnistria
Aleksandar Vučić
Serbia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
