Zelenskyy talks about preparations for the next Ramstein to be held in October

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103060 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109261 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 176504 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142770 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146049 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140103 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186797 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112162 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176812 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104791 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 77239 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 35328 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 83850 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 53074 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 44242 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 176504 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186797 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176812 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204068 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192864 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144440 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144190 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148707 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139990 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156718 views
Actual
Zelenskyy talks about preparations for the next Ramstein to be held in October

Zelenskyy talks about preparations for the next Ramstein to be held in October

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43544 views

The goal is to identify steps to increase pressure on Russia and achieve a just peace.

In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that joint preparations with partners are underway for the next meeting in the Ramstein format, which is scheduled for October, UNN reports.

In his address, the head of state said that Russia terrorizes Ukraine every day and drops about a hundred guided aerial bombs every day. 

"And this is a constant reminder to all our partners who can help that we need more long-range aircraft for Ukraine, we need more air defense for Ukraine, we need more sanctions against Russia. Now - during this week, in our various talks in America - our position and arguments have been heard in as much detail as possible. So, any questions are superfluous," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that at the next meeting in the Ramstein format, joint steps to increase pressure on Russia should be identified.

"And the teams - ours and those of our partners - have already started preparing for Ramstein. In a week and a half, in October, at Ramstein , we must decide together with other leaders on common steps and a common vision, how to increase pressure on Russia for this war and for peace. A just peace," Zelensky said.

Recall

The next meeting in the Ramstein format is scheduled for October 12 and will take place in Germany. The President of Ukraine and the President of the United States are expected to attend. They are planning to discuss in more detail the Victory Plan presented by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the President of the United States during their meeting at the White House on September 26.

At the same time, it should be added that the United States has not authorized the use of its long-range weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia. The Ukrainian side continues to insist that such strikes are measures of self-defense and calls on allies such as the United States and the United Kingdom to authorize them.

MP and Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense of Ukraine Yehor Chernev suggested that such a permit could be obtained from the United States after the US presidential election.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
white-houseWhite House
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising