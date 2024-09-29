Zelenskyy talks about preparations for the next Ramstein to be held in October

In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that joint preparations with partners are underway for the next meeting in the Ramstein format, which is scheduled for October, UNN reports.

In his address, the head of state said that Russia terrorizes Ukraine every day and drops about a hundred guided aerial bombs every day.

"And this is a constant reminder to all our partners who can help that we need more long-range aircraft for Ukraine, we need more air defense for Ukraine, we need more sanctions against Russia. Now - during this week, in our various talks in America - our position and arguments have been heard in as much detail as possible. So, any questions are superfluous," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that at the next meeting in the Ramstein format, joint steps to increase pressure on Russia should be identified.

"And the teams - ours and those of our partners - have already started preparing for Ramstein. In a week and a half, in October, at Ramstein , we must decide together with other leaders on common steps and a common vision, how to increase pressure on Russia for this war and for peace. A just peace," Zelensky said.

The next meeting in the Ramstein format is scheduled for October 12 and will take place in Germany. The President of Ukraine and the President of the United States are expected to attend. They are planning to discuss in more detail the Victory Plan presented by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the President of the United States during their meeting at the White House on September 26.

At the same time, it should be added that the United States has not authorized the use of its long-range weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia. The Ukrainian side continues to insist that such strikes are measures of self-defense and calls on allies such as the United States and the United Kingdom to authorize them.

MP and Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense of Ukraine Yehor Chernev suggested that such a permit could be obtained from the United States after the US presidential election.