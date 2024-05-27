Zelenskyy: Russia uses 3,000 guided bombs against Ukraine every month

Every month, the Russian army uses more than 3,000 guided bombs alone against our frontline positions and against ordinary towns and villages. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UNN reports.

Spain did not show weakness when it came to making fundamental political decisions, decisions for the sake of normal coexistence of peoples and security in Europe. I am grateful to you for the absolutely necessary security assistance to Ukraine, and especially for the air defense systems and missiles. Everyone in the world can see how many lives are being taken by Russian terror. Now every month, the Russian army uses more than 3 thousand guided aerial bombs alone against our frontline positions and against ordinary towns and villages - Zelensky said.

The President reminded that this Saturday, Russians attacked a construction store in Kharkiv, which burned to the ground.

"It was an ordinary civilian hypermarket. People bought there what they needed for ordinary repairs and gardening. It was an absolutely civilian facility. Saturday, day, two bombs and it was a deliberate Russian strike. As of now, we know about 16 dead and more than 40 wounded. The rubble is still being cleared, on the third day. And we have been in such conditions in Ukraine for three years now," Zelensky added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Spain, where he plans to sign a security agreement, discuss military aid, and coordinate steps for the upcoming Peace Summit and EU summit.