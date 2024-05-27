Zelenskyy: Russia uses 3,000 guided bombs against Ukraine every month

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58763 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103028 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146149 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150548 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246761 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173328 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164728 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148227 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61390 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100241 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31041 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41715 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34678 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246761 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223855 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210163 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236022 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222946 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 58763 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 34678 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 41715 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112175 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113123 views
Zelenskyy: Russia uses 3,000 guided bombs against Ukraine every month

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15616 views

Every month, the Russian army uses more than 3,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukrainian frontline positions and peaceful towns and villages.

Every month, the Russian army uses more than 3,000 guided bombs alone against our frontline positions and against ordinary towns and villages. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UNN reports.

Spain did not show weakness when it came to making fundamental political decisions, decisions for the sake of normal coexistence of peoples and security in Europe. I am grateful to you for the absolutely necessary security assistance to Ukraine, and especially for the air defense systems and missiles. Everyone in the world can see how many lives are being taken by Russian terror. Now every month, the Russian army uses more than 3 thousand guided aerial bombs alone against our frontline positions and against ordinary towns and villages 

- Zelensky said.

The President reminded that this Saturday, Russians attacked a construction store in Kharkiv, which burned to the ground.

"It was an ordinary civilian hypermarket. People bought there what they needed for ordinary repairs and gardening. It was an absolutely civilian facility. Saturday, day, two bombs and it was a deliberate Russian strike. As of now, we know about 16 dead and more than 40 wounded. The rubble is still being cleared, on the third day. And we have been in such conditions in Ukraine for three years now," Zelensky added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Spain, where he plans to sign a security agreement, discuss military aid, and coordinate steps for the upcoming Peace Summit and EU summit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
spainSpain
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

