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Zelenskyy revealed Russia's benefit from a prolonged war in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1340 views

The President stated that Russia is interested in the conflict due to the weakening of sanctions and the distraction of the United States. Regional leaders seek peace for the sake of economic development.

Zelenskyy revealed Russia's benefit from a prolonged war in the Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence that leaders in the Middle East do not want a prolonged war - instead, Russia wants it, as it benefits from it. He stated this in an interview with Axios, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the leaders of Middle Eastern countries seek peace.

Their focus is on the economy, finance, business, technology, and, of course, tourism. All of this requires peace. But this, in turn, depends on several things. First, on what the United States will do and what it seeks. Second, on what Iran wants. Third, on Israel's actions. And, fourth, on whether Russia wants a prolonged war.

- stated the head of state.

Zelenskyy also noted that the US is focused on the Middle East, which means a reduction in military support for Ukraine.

In addition, sanctions have been eased - partially, but still eased - and Russia is beginning to grow economically. I see only benefits for Russia, because it does not think about human lives, especially when it comes to non-Russian lives.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Middle Eastern leaders about the threat of a ground operation due to the use of Iranian FPV drones, which is an experience Russia shared with Iran.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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