Zelenskyy on Poland's blocking of Ukrainian agricultural products: if no solution is found, Ukraine will protect its business

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4318 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49599 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 188203 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109224 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 366662 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295385 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211089 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243062 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254498 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160608 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 109635 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243636 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7596 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32722 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57494 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 43696 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114109 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy on Poland's blocking of Ukrainian agricultural products: if no solution is found, Ukraine will protect its business

Kyiv • UNN

 • 135022 views

President Zelenskyy emphasized that he hoped that the issue of Poland's blocking of Ukrainian exports would be resolved and that Ukraine would protect its business.

Zelenskyy on Poland's blocking of Ukrainian agricultural products: if no solution is found, Ukraine will protect its business

During a press conference, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he hopes to resolve the issue of blocking Ukrainian exports by Poland. He added that the alliance with Poland is important for Ukraine, but if the situation is not resolved, Ukraine will protect its business, reports UNN correspondent.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland is politically motivated and is used by Polish politicians to put pressure on European institutions. However, he also expressed hope that the Ukrainian and Polish prime ministers would find a way to solve the problem.

"It is simply unfair to use Ukraine as pressure on European institutions. I think that the prime ministers will find steps in response. It is important for us to maintain the alliance with Poland. If no steps are found, we will defend our business," the Head of State said.

Shmyhal on the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border: we have announced a plan to our partners and are ready to compromise25.02.24, 14:50 • 77442 views

He added that he has a working relationship with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and that he had a number of meetings with Polish President Andrzej Duda and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that he would not want there to be a border between Polish and Ukrainian societies at all.

"I would like to say that we are grateful to Polish society, which has been with Ukrainians from the very beginning, and this is a fact. And I would not like politicians to do this... to make this border that exists between us, to make it between our societies," Zelensky said.

A new large-scale act of vandalism: Ukrainian grain was poured out of 8 gondola cars in Poland, Kubrakov reacts25.02.24, 16:23 • 87530 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Poland
