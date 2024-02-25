Zelenskyy on Poland's blocking of Ukrainian agricultural products: if no solution is found, Ukraine will protect its business

During a press conference, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he hopes to resolve the issue of blocking Ukrainian exports by Poland. He added that the alliance with Poland is important for Ukraine, but if the situation is not resolved, Ukraine will protect its business, reports UNN correspondent.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland is politically motivated and is used by Polish politicians to put pressure on European institutions. However, he also expressed hope that the Ukrainian and Polish prime ministers would find a way to solve the problem.

"It is simply unfair to use Ukraine as pressure on European institutions. I think that the prime ministers will find steps in response. It is important for us to maintain the alliance with Poland. If no steps are found, we will defend our business," the Head of State said.

He added that he has a working relationship with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and that he had a number of meetings with Polish President Andrzej Duda and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that he would not want there to be a border between Polish and Ukrainian societies at all.

"I would like to say that we are grateful to Polish society, which has been with Ukrainians from the very beginning, and this is a fact. And I would not like politicians to do this... to make this border that exists between us, to make it between our societies," Zelensky said.

