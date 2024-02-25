$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Shmyhal on the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border: we have announced a plan to our partners and are ready to compromise

Kyiv

 • 77442 views

The Ukrainian government has proposed a five-point plan to resolve the situation on the border with Poland caused by Polish farmers' protests against imports of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Shmyhal on the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border: we have announced a plan to our partners and are ready to compromise

The Ukrainian government has offered the Polish side a five-point plan to resolve the situation on the common border due to the protest of Polish farmers.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the forum "Ukraine. The Year 2024" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

The Prime Minister said that the Ukrainian side had voiced five points to the Polish side to resolve the situation. They were also discussed with the European Commission.

We will implement these five points literally very quickly, we will work on a daily basis

- Shmyhal assured.

The protests of Polish farmers are taking place against the backdrop of Russia's hybrid war in Europe. We must not forget this. That is, there is support for radical and pro-Russian political forces throughout the European Union, including in Poland, which leads to such terrible, illegal things when Ukrainian grain is dumped. The Polish government is responding - we are in contact, they are responding adequately, the police are responding, and the first offenders have already been brought to justice

- Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister also added that Ukraine is ready to make compromises, and its partners are aware of this.

On September 16, we already introduced a verification and control mechanism for four groups of grains. We are also ready to move forward with the introduction of export levels for eggs, meat, chicken, and sugar at the level of 2022-2023. These are quite large volumes, and we are ready to fix them and move within these limits. These are the steps that we as a state have announced to our partners

- the head of government said.

Recall

Since February 9, 2024, Polish farmers have been protesting on the roads leading to checkpoints near the border with Ukraine.

Polish farmers block roads for truck traffic, protesting what they see as excessive imports of Ukrainian agricultural products. On February 23 , Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and a team of ministers arrived at the border with Poland, but did not meet with Polish officials. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

