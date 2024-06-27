$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Slovenia: they discussed finalizing the text of the security agreement

President Zelenskyy met with Slovenian Prime Minister Golob in Brussels, thanking Slovenia for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty, defense assistance and humanitarian projects, and discussing further steps to secure a just peace for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Slovenia: they discussed finalizing the text of the security agreement

In Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The President thanked Slovenia for its clear support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, assistance in strengthening the defense capabilities of our country and the implementation of humanitarian projects in Ukraine.

Slovakia's new president met with Zelensky for the first time: what they talked about

Zelenskyy noted Slovenia's participation in the inaugural Peace Summit and its accession to the Joint Communiqué. The leaders discussed further steps towards securing a just peace for Ukraine, engaging as many countries as possible in supporting the Peace Formula, and countering Russia's efforts to disrupt its implementation.

Zelenskyy meets with Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters: they discussed preparations for the Washington summit

The parties also discussed finalizing the text of the bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

