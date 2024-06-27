Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Slovenia: they discussed finalizing the text of the security agreement

In Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The President thanked Slovenia for its clear support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, assistance in strengthening the defense capabilities of our country and the implementation of humanitarian projects in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted Slovenia's participation in the inaugural Peace Summit and its accession to the Joint Communiqué. The leaders discussed further steps towards securing a just peace for Ukraine, engaging as many countries as possible in supporting the Peace Formula, and countering Russia's efforts to disrupt its implementation.

The parties also discussed finalizing the text of the bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.