Zelenskyy meets with soldiers of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade holding defense in Kharkiv region

During his visit to Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Cossack Ataman Ivan Sirko, who are holding the defense of the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's Telegram channel.

Details

I met with the soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko, who are defending Kharkiv region. I listened to the report of the brigade commander and recognized our soldiers with state awards - the Head of State said.

The President also released a video of his meeting with the military.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits a hospital in Kharkiv where defenders who were wounded during the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region are being treated.

Recall

On Thursday, May 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Kharkiv, where they discussed the threat situation at the front in the coming days and weeks and the capabilities of the Defense Forces to counter Russian offensive plans.

