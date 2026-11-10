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Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin anywhere, but not in Moscow — ambassador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

Andriy Melnyk said that the President of Ukraine is ready to meet with Putin at the first opportunity. The location could be any country, even Antarctica.

Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin anywhere, but not in Moscow — ambassador

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin anywhere except Moscow. This was stated by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Andrii Melnyk, at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on November 9, UNN reports.

Ukraine’s President stands ready to meet Putin at the earliest occasion – be it in Florida in December, on the sidelines of G20, or in any other place in the world. If need be, even in Antarctica. Anywhere, but not in Moscow

- said Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Andrii Melnyk.

"I will listen to a history lecture" — Zelenskyy called the phone conversation with putin "futile"03.11.26, 16:30 • 3711 views

Julia Shramko

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