Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin anywhere, but not in Moscow — ambassador

Rubio to meet with Sybiha amid talks in Abu Dhabi

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Europe Is Learning to Wage War from Ukraine: How Ukrainian Experience Is Changing the Security Architecture

Large-scale power outages in Donetsk and Luhansk after a drone attack; explosions were also heard in Crimea and Russia

It has become known what time the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will begin in Abu Dhabi

Ukraine does not expect a breakthrough in the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi but is pinning its hopes on the second round – Arahamia

Ukraine plans to create its own satellite communications network costing hundreds of millions of euros, which will require more than 100 satellites

Trump dodged a question about Putin and his ignoring of U.S. ultimatums

Kushner and Witkoff may meet with Putin and Zelenskyy in the near future for talks on ending the war – CBS News