Zelenskyy introduces newly appointed head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Fedorov

Zelenskyy introduces newly appointed head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111980 views

President Zelensky introduced Ivan Fedorov, the newly appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, during a meeting to discuss security and the return of the occupied territories.

During a working visit to Zaporizhzhia region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military command and heads of law enforcement agencies on the security situation in the region. At the meeting, Zelensky introduced the newly appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports, citing the President's website.

Details

The President emphasized the importance of the regional leadership working directly on the ground and having a good understanding of the region's specifics.

"We need to do everything we can to ensure that Ukraine returns to your native Melitopol. Ukraine is fighting for this today. It will definitely happen," he said, addressing the new head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Zelensky emphasized that it is now necessary to bring the construction of fortifications to the desired result.

According to him, one of the most important tasks is to return the number of jobs to pre-war levels.

During the meeting, Zelensky reportedly heard reports from the commanders of the Tavria and Zaporizhzhia brigades, Oleksandr Tarnavsky and Volodymyr Horbatiuk, on the situation on the battlefield. In particular, he was briefed on defensive actions in the Avdiivka sector, the situation in the area of Robotyno and other parts of the front, and the arrangement of defensive borders.

The heads of the SBU and the National Police reported to the President on the protection of critical infrastructure and defense industry facilities in the region from enemy reconnaissance and sabotage activities.

Recall

On January 23, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Yuriy Malashko as head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration and the appointment of Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, who had been the mayor of the now temporarily occupied Melitopol since December 2020 and had been held in Russian captivity for some time after the outbreak of full-scale war.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
avdiivkaAvdiivka
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
melitopolMelitopol
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising