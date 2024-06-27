$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Zelenskyy in Brussels: to sign security agreement with the EU and attend a meeting of the European Council

Kyiv • UNN

President Zelenskyy is in Brussels to attend a European Council meeting, sign a security agreement with the EU and two other security agreements, and hold talks.

Zelenskyy in Brussels: to sign security agreement with the EU and attend a meeting of the European Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Brussels today to attend a meeting of the European Council, as he announced on social media and announced the signing of a security agreement with the EU and two more, UNN reports.

Details

"These days, Ukraine has started actual negotiations on EU membership. Today I am in Brussels to take part in a meeting of the European Council and to thank all European leaders for their unity and for confirming the irreversibility of our European course," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, he will meet with the leaders of the EU and its member states and hold bilateral talks.

"We will sign three security agreements at once, one of which is with the European Union as a whole. For the first time, it will enshrine the commitment of all 27 member states to provide Ukraine with broad support despite any institutional changes inside," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that "every step is for the sake of bringing our historic goal closer - peace and prosperity in a common European home.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

