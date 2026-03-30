Zelenskyy explained how Ukraine can help partners in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz

Ukraine is ready to help solve the problem related to the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, due to which a number of countries around the world have already experienced fuel shortages and plunged into an energy crisis. This was announced by the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 30 to media representatives during the summing up of his visit to the Middle East countries, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that Ukraine raised the question of whether its experience could help in the broader context of maritime security, particularly regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Zelenskyy emphasized that this issue is important for the whole world, given the energy crisis.

They know they can count on our expertise in this area - he noted.

At the same time, the president added that the United States of America is currently dealing with issues related to the Strait of Hormuz, but Ukraine "is certainly always ready to help partners."

Recall

Currently, Iran allows passage only to non-hostile vessels, provided coordination and payment of fees. Due to restrictions in the key strait, world oil prices have begun to rise.