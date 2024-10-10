Zelensky discussed the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine with the Secretary General of NATO and the British Prime Minister

On Thursday, October 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state.

Details

I met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The key topics of our talks were Euro-Atlantic integration and military strengthening of Ukraine. This is what will create the best conditions for restoring a just peace. - Zelensky said.

The parties also discussed the speedy implementation of the decisions of the NATO Washington Summit and agreed on their next steps.

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed a "victory plan" during a meeting in London.