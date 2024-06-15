$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 1454 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 11136 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral cooperation with Georgian President

Kyiv • UNN

 34699 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili at the Peace Summit, discussing bilateral cooperation, security challenges, the energy crisis in Ukraine due to Russian attacks, and the common aspiration for EU membership, while Georgia considers restoring diplomatic relations with Russia.

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral cooperation with Georgian President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on the sidelines of the Peace Summit. They discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and security challenges for their countries, UNN reports .

I met with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on the sidelines of the Global Peace Summit. We discussed bilateral cooperation and security challenges for our countries. I spoke about the Russian air terror against Ukraine's energy system. Our country is making every effort to restore electricity generation

 ," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky thanked Zurabishvili for participating in the Summit.

This is very important to us. We are together. Thank you for your support. I am confident that the day will come when Ukraine and Georgia will be in the European Union - together and forever

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

According to the Georgian TV channel Mtavari, the Georgian authorities intend to restore diplomatic relations with Russia. The ruling Georgian Dream party is preparing to open an embassy in Moscow.

In September 2008, Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia after recognizing the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Since March 5, 2009, relations between the two countries have been maintained at the level of interest sections operating at Swiss embassies.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Telegram
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Georgia
Poland
