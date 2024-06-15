Zelenskyy discusses bilateral cooperation with Georgian President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on the sidelines of the Peace Summit. They discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and security challenges for their countries, UNN reports .

I met with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on the sidelines of the Global Peace Summit. We discussed bilateral cooperation and security challenges for our countries. I spoke about the Russian air terror against Ukraine's energy system. Our country is making every effort to restore electricity generation ," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky thanked Zurabishvili for participating in the Summit.

This is very important to us. We are together. Thank you for your support. I am confident that the day will come when Ukraine and Georgia will be in the European Union - together and forever - Zelensky said.

Addendum

According to the Georgian TV channel Mtavari, the Georgian authorities intend to restore diplomatic relations with Russia. The ruling Georgian Dream party is preparing to open an embassy in Moscow.

In September 2008, Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia after recognizing the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Since March 5, 2009, relations between the two countries have been maintained at the level of interest sections operating at Swiss embassies.