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Zelenskyy discussed with Sybiha the preparation of diplomatic events in Ukraine for the coming weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

The President heard the Foreign Minister's report on his visit to Latin America and work with partners. New international meetings are planned in Ukraine in the near future.

Zelenskyy discussed with Sybiha the preparation of diplomatic events in Ukraine for the coming weeks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on the results of special assignments in Latin America, after which he announced the preparation of diplomatic events in Ukraine in the coming weeks. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Report by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on the results of special assignments in Latin America. Meetings were held with the President and Foreign Minister of Chile and representatives of more than ten other states in the region. It is important that we are preparing to intensify the work of our missions in Latin America and relevant cooperation with the region on international platforms," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that Sybiha reported on communication with representatives of key European partners on security and political issues that are important for Ukraine.

"Everyone notes that our state can be a real partner in security matters. We also discussed the preparation of diplomatic events in Ukraine in the coming weeks. We are working to ensure that the world's attention to our state and our defense does not diminish," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Andriy Sybiha called for strengthening sanctions and arresting Russia's shadow fleet due to the threat to Europe. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry insists on the adoption of the 20th package of EU sanctions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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