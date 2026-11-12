Zelenskyy discussed the launch of military exercises by the countries of the Coalition of the Willing with Tusk

Donald Tusk and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. They discussed diplomacy, the front line and the situation with Russian strikes, as well as the start of military exercises by the countries of the Coalition of the Willing, reports UNN.

Diplomacy, the front line and the situation with Russian strikes were the main topics discussed today. We also talked about how Poland can help us prepare for this winter and increase connectivity between our countries, in particular for fuel supplies. This is something that can truly support Ukraine’s energy resilience — Zelenskyy said after the meeting with Tusk.

The leaders also discussed European issues and steps that could accelerate Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

We view membership in the European Union as one of the security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe. And I thanked Donald for the start of military exercises by the countries of the Coalition of the Willing: the first stage of the training is taking place in Poland. This is the signal that is needed, and we hope that it will indeed help build reliable security in the future. Thank you! — Zelenskyy concluded.

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine’s defense against Russian attacks with Tusk