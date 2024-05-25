ukenru
Zelenskyy: China must protect Ukraine

Zelenskyy: China must protect Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

President Zelenskyy criticized China for trying to balance between Ukraine and Russia instead of protecting Ukraine's territorial integrity as one of the guarantors of the Budapest Memorandum.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that China is one of the major players that promised an independent Ukraine security in the Budapest Memorandum. However, China is trying to balance between Ukraine and Russia. According to the President, China must protect Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this in a conversation with journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, UNN reports.

So tell me, what should the president of a country at war do to get the Chinese to side with him, not even on his side, but on the side of ending the war, so that Ukraine can be heard in China? What should I do? Invite their leader - done. My request to meet with the Chinese leader has been made. Calls with the Chinese leader have been made. I understand, but China is balancing between the Russians and Ukraine. And I would say that in their understanding it is between the Russians and the West

- Zelensky said.

He noted that he has great respect for China, its people, and all that they have achieved both economically and technologically.

You realize that if China doesn't come to the summit, and then the Russians say, "We are ready for some kind of summit," and China says: "we support Russia's efforts". Well, how is that? Is that fair? I'm not talking about the fact that countries like China need to defend Ukraine. Because we are under attack. Because when China says that territorial integrity should be respected, this is the most important thing. So hasn't Russia, under Putin's leadership, violated our territorial integrity, our sovereignty? 

- Zelensky added.

According to him, China, one of the major players, promised an independent Ukraine security in the Budapest Memorandum, and based on the fact that Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons in exchange for its security.

Where are all our guarantors, where are all these countries that were supposed to protect our independence? If Ukraine had nuclear weapons, would Russia attack us? No. So why talk about a balance between our countries? China has to protect Ukraine. Ukraine, in its long struggle for freedom and independence, is no longer counting on China's protection, but on China's balancing act and its mere presence at the world summit. What other efforts should the President of Ukraine and Ukraine make? 

- the President summarized.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy statedthat the Baltic countries - Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia - are primarily under possible future Russian attack. Moldova and Kazakhstan, which are Russia's closest targets, are no exception.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
latviaLatvia
kyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan
uzbekistanUzbekistan
lithuaniaLithuania
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
kazakhstanKazakhstan

Contact us about advertising