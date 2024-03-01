Zelenskyy announces signing of new security and arms agreements in March

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that active international work has already been prepared for March. There will be more support, new security agreements are being prepared, and new agreements on weapons for Ukrainian soldiers will be made, he said in a video message, UNN reports.

We have already prepared active international work for March: there will be more support, we are preparing new security agreements, new agreements on weapons for our soldiers. The key is that Russia must lose, and our country and our partners must restore security. We are doing everything for this. I thank everyone who helps." ," Zelensky said.

Ukraine has already signed security agreements with Denmark, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and the Netherlands.