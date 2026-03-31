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Zelenskyy and Kallas discussed solutions to unblock 90 billion euros in aid for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1336 views

The President of Ukraine met with Kaja Kallas to discuss financial support and the 20th sanctions package. The parties raised the issue of European integration.

Zelenskyy and Kallas discussed solutions to unblock 90 billion euros in aid for Ukraine

In Kyiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. As reported by the Presidential Office, they discussed unblocking financial support for Ukraine amounting to 90 billion euros, as well as the adoption of the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State thanked Kaja Kallas for her visit to Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Bucha from Russian occupiers and for supporting Ukrainians throughout all years of Russian aggression. The President awarded the High Representative of the European Union with the Order of Princess Olga, 1st degree.

Zelenskyy and Kallas discussed possible solutions to unblock financial support for Ukraine amounting to 90 billion euros. The Head of State emphasized that these funds are critically important and serve as a financial security guarantee not only for Ukraine but also for all of Europe.

"No good news": Kallas states there is no decision yet on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine31.03.26, 15:21 • 17983 views

Particular attention was paid to strengthening sanctions against Russia, including the earliest possible adoption of the 20th package of EU sanctions. The President noted that maximum efforts should be made to unblock this package, especially against the backdrop of a partial easing of sanctions against Russian oil.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kaja Kallas also discussed in detail support for Ukraine's European integration and the importance of opening negotiation clusters.

Kaja Kallas outlined the EU's strategy to compel Russia into real negotiations with Ukraine31.03.26, 16:02 • 2642 views

The President also reported on the results of his visit to the Middle East countries and important agreements in the defense sector concluded with partners in the region.

Antonina Tumanova

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