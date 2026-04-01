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Zelenskyy and Italian Foreign Minister discussed consequences of Hormuz Strait blockade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The President of Ukraine and the Italian Foreign Minister discussed threats to fuel markets due to Iran's actions. Ukraine's accession to the EU and the fight against Russian propaganda were also discussed.

Zelenskyy and Italian Foreign Minister discussed consequences of Hormuz Strait blockade

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani. This was reported on the website of the head of state, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the parties discussed the global consequences of Iran's blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, including its impact on global fuel, gas, and mineral fertilizer markets. The head of state emphasized that the blocking of the strait creates new challenges, and Ukraine offers partners unique expertise to overcome them. According to the President, Ukraine appreciates Europe's recognition of our contribution.

Special attention was paid to the fight against Russian propaganda and the unacceptability of its spread in European countries. The head of state emphasized that Russia tries to use every opportunity and every world platform to whitewash its aggression. The President is convinced that this cannot be allowed

- the report says.

Also, during the meeting, steps necessary to unblock negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession to the European Union were discussed. Zelenskyy emphasized that the constant blocking of important EU decisions on aid to Ukraine by one country is unfair and unacceptable.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. The parties discussed in detail support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership and the opening of all negotiation clusters.

Zelenskyy appoints Ihor Brusylo as Ukraine's Ambassador to Italy04.03.26, 09:56 • 7241 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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