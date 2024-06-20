Zelensky: we are working with the team to supply several more Patriot air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Romania for the decision to transfer the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine and noted that work continues on the supply of several more systems. Zelensky stated this in an evening address, reports UNN.

"Thank you to Romania for the decision to transfer Patriot to Ukraine. This is a really strong move. And as a result, there will be more security in our entire region, for all our neighbors. For Moldova, for the Baltic states, and for Romania as well. We are now able to defeat Russia's imperial ambitions, and this will restore calm and confidence to our entire Europe. We are working with the team to supply several more Patriots, " Zelensky said.

Romania will transfer The Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.