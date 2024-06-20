Zelensky: we are working with the team to supply several more Patriot air defense systems

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8826 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 109026 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116911 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132047 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196004 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237492 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146194 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369819 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182263 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149741 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 72724 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 80011 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97540 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 37712 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 109026 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 98624 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116912 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 112150 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132047 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5304 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8356 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13557 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15032 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18890 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Zelensky: we are working with the team to supply several more Patriot air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 49395 views

Romania has decided to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, strengthening Ukraine's defense capability and increasing the security of neighboring countries such as Moldova, the Baltic states and Romania itself from Russian aggression.

Zelensky: we are working with the team to supply several more Patriot air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Romania for the decision to transfer the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine and noted that work continues on the supply of several more systems. Zelensky stated this in an evening address, reports UNN.

"Thank you to Romania for the decision to transfer Patriot to Ukraine. This is a really strong move. And as a result, there will be more security in our entire region, for all our neighbors. For Moldova, for the Baltic states, and for Romania as well. We are now able to defeat Russia's imperial ambitions, and this will restore calm and confidence to our entire Europe. We are working with the team to supply several more Patriots, " Zelensky said.

Recall

Romania will transfer The Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
MIM-104 Patriot
Europe
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41