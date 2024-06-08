Zelensky said his legitimacy is determined by the Ukrainian people, not Putin

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 52172 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136608 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141840 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234099 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170166 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162870 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147396 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217172 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112887 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203815 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 54950 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 37541 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 50819 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106557 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102169 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234099 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217172 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203815 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229976 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217291 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102173 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106560 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157535 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156359 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160176 views
Actual
Zelensky said his legitimacy is determined by the Ukrainian people, not Putin

Zelensky said his legitimacy is determined by the Ukrainian people, not Putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106563 views

Zelensky said that his legitimacy as president of Ukraine is determined by the Ukrainian people, not Putin, and that Putin's legitimacy is recognized only by himself.

President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday in Paris responded to Vladimir Putin's recent statements that he is no longer the legitimate president of Ukraine. This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

The legitimacy of President Zelensky is recognized only by the people of Ukraine, he was elected by the people of Ukraine. I am very grateful for your support

Zelensky said.

"Our people are free. To be honest, we are fighting for this (freedom). I am grateful for your support. Only Putin himself recognizes Putin's legitimacy. Putin chooses himself. The Russian people are just scenery, they have only one actor," Zelensky said, pointing to Putin's recent victory by an overwhelming majority in the Russian presidential election, the outcome of which was predictable.

If martial law had not been imposed, the next presidential election in Ukraine would have been held in March 2024, and Zelensky's first term would have ended in May.

In his comments, Putin criticized Ukraine's martial law, introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, which remains in force and explicitly prohibits elections during the war.

addition

Zelensky also commented on the upcoming peace summit in Ukraine, which is scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland. He called on world leaders to personally participate and show that they are "not afraid" of Russia.

"This is definitely a step towards ending the war – to show that the whole world is on the side of ending the war, that the whole world wants it and helps Ukraine bring peace closer as much as possible. A just peace, it is very important that it is a just and stable peace not for an hour, a month or a year, but ideally forever," the Ukrainian leader said.

"This is a legitimate measure": Macron commented on the idea of sending instructors to Ukraine07.06.24, 21:46 • 92830 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
cnnCNN
switzerlandSwitzerland
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising