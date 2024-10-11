Zelensky presents to Scholz a strategy for bringing peace to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine held his third meeting with the German Chancellor. Zelenskyy presented a plan of clear and realistic steps to achieve genuine peace and emphasized the importance of further assistance from Germany.
On Friday, October 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his third meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. The head of state said this in Telegram, UNN reports .
Details
Today is our third meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this fall, and perhaps one of the most important meetings during the entire period of full-scale war. We are now presenting to our key friends our strategy for bringing peace to Ukraine - a plan of absolutely clear and realistic steps that can push the whole situation towards genuine peace
According to him, restoring a just peace is a victory for Ukraine. And Kyiv can do it in cooperation with all our partners.
The President of Ukraine noted Germany's assistance to Ukraine in military, economic and political spheres.
It is very important for us that next year's aid does not decrease, that the amount of aid is sufficient to protect people and lives
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he will present a plan to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today to force Russia to peace, to end the war.