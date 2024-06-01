Zelensky on US aid from a пакета 61 billion package: it is just beginning to be transmitted, come

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zelensky on US aid from a пакета 61 billion package: it is just beginning to be transmitted, come

Zelensky on US aid from a пакета 61 billion package: it is just beginning to be transmitted, come

Kyiv  •  UNN

Zelensky said that weapons from the 61 billion military aid package are just beginning to arrive in Ukraine.

Aid from the United States from The пакета 61 billion package is just beginning to be transferred and come to Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview for the Guardian, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Everyone is happy, everyone is happy that it was still possible, after all, bipartisan support, 61 billion, and it is just beginning to be transmitted, come to us. and Russia is faster, Russia is slower than Ukraine, but russia is faster than the West and this is a problem

Zelensky said.   

Zelensky noted that he could not staff reserve brigades.

Of this amount, I think not much has arrived today, in my personal opinion. I can't staff reserve teams just to change the teams that are standing, so that there is a normal rotation. So that some guys move away, and others come up, so that the Reserve is staffed. In general, the amount allocated by the Congress is large, and teams can be completed simply and quickly. And I believe that this is because of the speed that the West and its Western partners are so constantly lacking

- Zelensky said.

In April, Biden signed a bill on assistance to Ukraine.

On May 24, America announced a new озброєн 275 million arms package for Ukraine, including missiles for HIMARS, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, aviation ammunition, small arms, ammunition, and mines.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

