Zelensky on US aid from a пакета 61 billion package: it is just beginning to be transmitted, come

Aid from the United States from the $61 billion package is just beginning to be transferred and come to Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview for the Guardian, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Everyone is happy, everyone is happy that it was still possible, after all, bipartisan support, 61 billion, and it is just beginning to be transmitted, come to us. and Russia is faster, Russia is slower than Ukraine, but russia is faster than the West and this is a problem Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that he could not staff reserve brigades.

Of this amount, I think not much has arrived today, in my personal opinion. I can't staff reserve teams just to change the teams that are standing, so that there is a normal rotation. So that some guys move away, and others come up, so that the Reserve is staffed. In general, the amount allocated by the Congress is large, and teams can be completed simply and quickly. And I believe that this is because of the speed that the West and its Western partners are so constantly lacking - Zelensky said.

In April, Biden signed a bill on assistance to Ukraine.

On May 24, America announced a new $275 million arms package for Ukraine, including missiles for HIMARS, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, aviation ammunition, small arms, ammunition, and mines.

