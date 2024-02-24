Zelensky on the downed russian A-50: It is the result of the alliance of Ukraine and partners

The downing of the russian A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft is the result of the alliance between Ukraine and its partners. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether the downing of the A-50 was the result of Ukrainian work or imported weapons, Zelenskyy said it was the result of an alliance between Ukraine and its partners.

As for the A-50 and other aircraft of our enemies, this is the result of our alliance in any case. The union of Ukraine and its partners. Without this alliance, it would be very difficult for us to defend our country, and in some areas it would be impossible. We are certainly grateful to our military, our people and our partners for this - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine would not use the weapons of its partners in territories other than its temporarily occupied ones.

If this plane is flying over the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, we use our weapons, if it is flying in other directions, we use Ukrainian weapons. Ukraine does not have the ability and the right, and will never have it, to use the weapons of its partners on territories other than the temporarily occupied Ukrainian one - Zelensky said.

Recall

The russian military announced that an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The occupiers claim that the plane was shot down by "friendly fire", russian air defense. Subsequently, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the information about the destruction of the Russian A-50 aircraft.

The entire crew of 10 russians was killed in the downed A-50 aircraft - a source in the GUR