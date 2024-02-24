Zelensky on the downed russian A-50: It is the result of the alliance of Ukraine and partners

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3282 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48776 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186970 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108554 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 365150 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294583 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210836 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243014 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254460 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160580 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108468 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 186899 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 365060 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243052 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294525 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7126 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32483 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56644 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42873 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113309 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky on the downed russian A-50: It is the result of the alliance of Ukraine and partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24590 views

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the downing of the russian A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft was the result of Ukraine's alliance with its partners.

Zelensky on the downed russian A-50: It is the result of the alliance of Ukraine and partners

The downing of the russian A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft is the result of the alliance between Ukraine and its partners. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether the downing of the A-50 was the result of Ukrainian work or imported weapons, Zelenskyy said it was the result of an alliance between Ukraine and its partners.

As for the A-50 and other aircraft of our enemies, this is the result of our alliance in any case. The union of Ukraine and its partners. Without this alliance, it would be very difficult for us to defend our country, and in some areas it would be impossible. We are certainly grateful to our military, our people and our partners for this

- Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine would not use the weapons of its partners in territories other than its temporarily occupied ones.

If this plane is flying over the temporarily occupied territory  of Ukraine, we use our weapons, if it is flying in other directions, we use Ukrainian weapons. Ukraine does not have the ability and the right, and will never have it, to use the weapons of its partners on territories other than the temporarily occupied Ukrainian one

- Zelensky said.

Recall

The russian military announced that an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The occupiers claim that the plane was shot down by "friendly fire", russian air defense. Subsequently, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the information about the destruction of the Russian A-50 aircraft.

The entire crew of 10 russians was killed in the downed A-50 aircraft - a source in the GUR24.02.24, 16:41 • 59359 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

