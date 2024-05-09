Zelensky on meeting with Metzola: We are working together to strengthen our position to protect life

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met today with President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola and noted that they are working together to maximize their positions to protect life in Ukraine and throughout Europe, UNN reports .

Today, on Europe Day, on the day of a peaceful and united Europe, we welcome to Ukraine the President of the European Parliament, Ms. Roberta Mecola, and work together to strengthen our position to protect life - life in Ukraine, in our region and across Europe - Zelensky wrote.

He noted that now, 79 years after the defeat of Nazism, Europe, unfortunately, has once again become a place of battle that decides the fate of not only the Ukrainian people, but also many other nations.

And in this battle, life must win. Life must win over Russian FABs and KABs, Russian missiles, Russian assaults and hatred that are breaking the lives of millions of Ukrainians and targeting the lives of millions of Europeans. It is very important that we are not alone in this battle, and the solidarity of many free nations and many brave and principled people is with us - Zelensky said.

Addendum

In her speech at the second International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv, Roberta Mecola said that Ukraine's path to EU membership will certainly be difficult. Ukraine's path is unique in many ways, because it needs to take into account the urgency of rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure and economy, but the European Parliament and the European Union will be ready to help.

During a joint press conference between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, an air raid warning was sounded in Kyiv. Commenting on this, Zelenskyy said that it was a manifestation of Russia's real attitude to peace.