Zelensky on meeting with Metzola: We are working together to strengthen our position to protect life

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86654 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108410 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151205 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155162 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251351 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174406 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165632 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226449 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37293 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35095 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69273 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37281 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63329 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251351 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226449 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212415 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238138 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224894 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86654 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63329 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69273 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113123 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114002 views
Zelensky on meeting with Metzola: We are working together to strengthen our position to protect life

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16167 views

President Zelenskyy and European Parliament President Mecola met in Kyiv to maximize efforts to protect lives in Ukraine and Europe from Russia's ongoing invasion and attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met today with President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola and noted that they are working together to maximize their positions to protect life in Ukraine and throughout Europe, UNN reports .

Today, on Europe Day, on the day of a peaceful and united Europe, we welcome to Ukraine the President of the European Parliament, Ms. Roberta Mecola, and work together to strengthen our position to protect life - life in Ukraine, in our region and across Europe

- Zelensky wrote.

He noted that now, 79 years after the defeat of Nazism, Europe, unfortunately, has once again become a place of battle that decides the fate of not only the Ukrainian people, but also many other nations.

And in this battle, life must win. Life must win over Russian FABs and KABs, Russian missiles, Russian assaults and hatred that are breaking the lives of millions of Ukrainians and targeting the lives of millions of Europeans. It is very important that we are not alone in this battle, and the solidarity of many free nations and many brave and principled people is with us

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

In her speech at the second International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv, Roberta Mecola said that Ukraine's path to EU membership will certainly be difficult. Ukraine's path is unique in many ways, because it needs to take into account the urgency of rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure and economy, but the European Parliament and the European Union will be ready to help.

During a joint press conference between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, an air raid warning was sounded in Kyiv. Commenting on this, Zelenskyy said that it was a manifestation of Russia's real attitude to peace.

Anna Murashko

Politics
roberta-metsolaRoberta Metsola
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

