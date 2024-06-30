Zelensky on authorization for strikes on Russian territory: we will continue communication with partners in the coming weeks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the continuation of negotiations with partners on the authorization to strike military targets in Russia. He said this in his video address, UNN reports .

The world has enough power to force Russia to peace. And in particular, in the defense of Kharkiv region from the Russian offensive, we have proved that the determination of our partners really helps - said the President.

The Head of State emphasized that the strikes on the Russian border helped protect lives. According to him, further "bold decisions that must be made, that we need and that we are talking about with our partners" will also help.

"In the coming weeks, we will continue communication to get the necessary decisions," the President said.

Zelenskyy also said that the sooner the world helps Ukraine deal with Russian combat aircraft launching these bombs, including in the Kharkiv region, the sooner the Ukrainian Defense Forces will be able to strike at Russian military infrastructure. And the closer real peace will be.

Ukrainian special forces hit more than 30 Russian oil refineries