Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky is trusted by almost 60% of Ukrainians, but the level of support is decreasing - KIIS

Zelensky is trusted by almost 60% of Ukrainians, but the level of support is decreasing - KIIS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15676 views

According to a survey by the Kiev International Institute of sociology (KIIS), as of May 2024, 59% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelensky. Sociologists note that such results indicate a steady decline in the level of confidence since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

A survey among Ukrainians shows that the majority of the country's citizens will trust President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, the level of trust has been steadily falling for some time. This was stated in the Kiev International Institute of sociology (KIIS), reports UNN.

Details 

Sociologists recall that after the 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections, 80% of Ukrainians trusted Zelensky. However, by February 2022, the level of trust gradually decreased to 37% (and on the eve of the invasion, there were already more people who did not trust him).

But after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the level of trust increased to 90%. By the end of December 2023, the level of trust decreased to 77%, and by February 2024 – to 64%.

As of May 2024, 59% trust Zelensky, 36% do not trust him

- stated in KIIS.
At the same time, KIIS cites data from a survey of Ukrainians regarding the assessment of the activities of the presidential servant of the People Party, which has a majority in Parliament.  so only 7% are more likely or very good at evaluating the activities of the "servant of the people".

A third of respondents (31%) rate their activities either well or poorly. At the same time, 55% of respondents are more likely or very bad at assessing the activities of the servant of the People Party

- summed up in KIIS. 
Addition

Executive director of Miss Anton Grushetsky stressed that President Volodymyr Zelensky still retains legitimacy  in the eyes of Ukrainian society and the majority of Ukrainians continue to trust him.

However, the downward trend in confidence continues. Among the main reasons for this, KIIS called the unsuccessful personnel policy and decisions and issues of justice (in particular, in the form of the fight against corruption and a fair burden of war for all

 now it can be observed that Ukrainians are more focused on criticizing the "team", rather than the president himself (in particular, as you can see, if the president himself has a fairly high level of trust, then his party does not). However, the trend of declining confidence indicates that there is already a "transfer of negativity" to the president himself

- stated in KIIS. 

For reference

The survey was conducted during may 16-22, 2024. 1002 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (territory controlled by the government of Ukraine) were interviewed by telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers.

The survey was conducted with adults (aged 18 years and older) citizens of Ukraine who at the time of the survey lived on the territory of Ukraine, which was controlled by the government of Ukraine.

The sample did not include residents of territories that are temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (at the same time, out of 1002 respondents, 26 lived in the territories that are now occupied before February 24, 2022), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who left abroad after February 24, 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 3.2% for indicators close to 50%, 2.7% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, 1.4% for indicators close to 5%. In war conditions, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added (...) In general, we believe that the results obtained still retain high representativeness and allow us to analyze the public mood of the population quite reliably

- summed up in KIIS.

Recall

According to a KIIS survey, 43% of Ukrainians believe that the situation with democracy in Ukraine has worsened during the five years of Vladimir Zelensky's presidency .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

