Half of Ukrainians believe that Zelensky has fulfilled a smaller part of his promises - KIIS

Half of Ukrainians believe that Zelensky has fulfilled a smaller part of his promises - KIIS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15837 views

According to a survey by the Kiev International Institute of sociology (KIIS), half of Ukrainians believe that President Volodymyr Zelensky has fulfilled a smaller part of his election promises or has not fulfilled any of them at all.

About half of the Ukrainians surveyed believe that President Volodymyr Zelensky has fulfilled a minority or failed to fulfill any of the promises he made during the 2019 election campaign.  this is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of sociology (KIIS), writes UNN.

Details

During a survey of Ukrainian residents, it was found that 18% of respondents believe that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has fulfilled most or all of his election promises over the past 5 years, while 5% of these responses claim that all promises were fulfilled.

19% of respondents indicated that Zelensky fulfilled about half of his promises. One, half of the respondents, or 50%, said that the president fulfilled a minority of promises or did not fulfill any, of which 25% said that he did not implement any of them.

Image

Among those who pointed out that the president did not fulfill all his election promises, the majority (50%) blame the presence of dishonest and corrupt individuals in his team. Other common reasons cited by respondents, which are roughly equal (26% to 32%), include a lack of competence among his team members, a full-scale invasion, Zelensky's own inexperience, and the influence of oligarchs.

A smaller share of responses (from 9% to 14%) was made up of comments about Zelensky's personal corruption, the influence of external countries, the destabilization of the situation by the opposition and the unrealistic nature of his promises.

Image

Recall

Despite the ongoing war, Ukrainians still strongly Support Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, with EU support ranging from 91% to 49%, and NATO support ranging from 87% to 43% in different cities, according to a survey by the International Republican Institute.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics
kyiv-international-institute-of-sociologyKyiv International Institute of Sociology
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising