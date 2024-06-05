Half of Ukrainians believe that Zelensky has fulfilled a smaller part of his promises - KIIS

About half of the Ukrainians surveyed believe that President Volodymyr Zelensky has fulfilled a minority or failed to fulfill any of the promises he made during the 2019 election campaign. this is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of sociology (KIIS), writes UNN.

During a survey of Ukrainian residents, it was found that 18% of respondents believe that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has fulfilled most or all of his election promises over the past 5 years, while 5% of these responses claim that all promises were fulfilled.

19% of respondents indicated that Zelensky fulfilled about half of his promises. One, half of the respondents, or 50%, said that the president fulfilled a minority of promises or did not fulfill any, of which 25% said that he did not implement any of them.

Among those who pointed out that the president did not fulfill all his election promises, the majority (50%) blame the presence of dishonest and corrupt individuals in his team. Other common reasons cited by respondents, which are roughly equal (26% to 32%), include a lack of competence among his team members, a full-scale invasion, Zelensky's own inexperience, and the influence of oligarchs.

A smaller share of responses (from 9% to 14%) was made up of comments about Zelensky's personal corruption, the influence of external countries, the destabilization of the situation by the opposition and the unrealistic nature of his promises.

