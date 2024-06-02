Zelensky invites Singapore's prime minister to attend peace summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky personally invited Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wang to take part in the first global peace summit and discussed with him the Ukrainian vision of its results. The president announced this in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, during the meeting, considerable attention was also paid to expanding economic cooperation, in particular, opportunities to increase trade and export of agricultural products.

Recall

Zelensky met with the leaders of Singapore investment companies during the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit, discussed the development of Ukrainian-Singapore trade relations, invited investors to a conference in Berlin on the modernization of the Ukrainian economy, and expressed gratitude for their work in Ukraine during the war.