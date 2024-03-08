Turkey to emphasize its continued strong support for Ukraine during Zelensky's visit - media

During President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Istanbul, Turkey is expected to emphasize its continued strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. Reuters writes about this with reference to a Turkish diplomatic source, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskiy will reportedly hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the course of the war between Ukraine and Russia, the Black Sea grain deal, and bilateral relations.

A Turkish source told Reuters that other issues on Zelenskyy's and Erdogan's agenda include discussing a new regulation on the navigational safety of commercial ships between Russia and Ukraine after the Black Sea initiative is terminated.

"When peace returns to Ukraine, we intend to continue to provide strong support to the country's reconstruction efforts based on our strategic partnership," the Turkish source said.

Zelenskyy's visit to Istanbul comes ahead of an expected visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin says will take place after the March 15-17 elections in Russia.

Addendum

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated the need to start negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine. According to him, the country and Russia have reached the limit of what can be achieved by military means.