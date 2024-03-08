Turkey to emphasize its continued strong support for Ukraine during Zelensky's visit - media

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27049 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 97590 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64096 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 260378 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223985 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188187 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228895 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251094 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157053 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372032 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35698 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 97590 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 260378 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206532 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223985 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18093 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26423 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26515 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61646 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 68937 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Turkey to emphasize its continued strong support for Ukraine during Zelensky's visit - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23880 views

During President Zelenskyy's visit to Istanbul, Turkey is expected to emphasize its continued strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

Turkey to emphasize its continued strong support for Ukraine during Zelensky's visit - media

During President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Istanbul, Turkey is expected to emphasize its continued strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. Reuters writes about this with reference to a Turkish diplomatic source, UNN reports

Details

Zelenskiy will reportedly hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the course of the war between Ukraine and Russia, the Black Sea grain deal, and bilateral relations. 

A Turkish source told Reuters that other issues on Zelenskyy's and Erdogan's agenda include discussing a new regulation on the navigational safety of commercial ships between Russia and Ukraine after the Black Sea initiative is terminated.

"When peace returns to Ukraine, we intend to continue to provide strong support to the country's reconstruction efforts based on our strategic partnership," the Turkish source said.

Zelenskyy's visit to Istanbul comes ahead of an expected visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin says will take place after the March 15-17 elections in Russia.

Addendum

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated  the need to start negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine. According to him, the country and Russia have reached the limit of what can be achieved by military means. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Reuters
Black Sea
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14