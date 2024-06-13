Zelensky arrives at the G7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the G7 summit in Italy for talks with the leaders, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Ukrainian President Zelenskiy arrived at the G7 summit to meet with leaders after the bloc agreed on a new $50 billion aid package backed by proceeds from frozen Russian assets," the newspaper informs.

