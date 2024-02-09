Zaluzhny's experience will be used for victory: Danilov comments on personnel rotations in the Armed Forces

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov is confident that despite Zaluzhny's dismissal, his experience will be useful for Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrainian Radio, according to UNN .

According to Danilov, the former Commander-in-Chief's experience will be used for Ukraine's victory.

Today I attended the ceremony of awarding the Hero of Ukraine star to Valeriy Fedorovych (Zaluzhnyi - ed.), and I am sure that Valeriy Fedorovych's experience will be used for our further victory - The NSDC Secretary is convinced.

He also emphasized that Ukrainians should be united in the fight against the russian aggressor and involve everyone who has experience and a desire to fight.

He also commented on the appointment of Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief.

All the people who have been appointed are not people Valeriy Fedorovych does not know. These are his combat sworn brothers with whom he has been communicating for a long time - Danilov emphasized.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held the first working meeting with Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi. During the meeting, they discussed the detailed action plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024.