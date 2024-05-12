Yusov on Russia's activation in Kharkiv region: the enemy's actions began according to a known schedule

The representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, commenting on the intensification of Russian military operations in Kharkiv region, said that the enemy's actions began according to the schedule that was known. He said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

When asked whether Ukrainian intelligence was aware of the enemy's plans to intensify the offensive in the Kharkiv region, Yusov replied:

We can say that the enemy's actions in this area began according to a schedule that was known, which was reported, as the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine should, to all the necessary authorities, both the leadership and the command.

According to him, the necessary measures are being taken.

"Along with the Security and Defense Forces, special units of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine are also fighting the enemy in the Kharkiv sector," Yusov said.

Addendum

On May 12, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that fighting is currently ongoing in Kharkiv region in the border areas along the state border with Russia. The defense forces are doing everything they can to hold the line.

For more than two days, more than 4,000 residents have been evacuated from the territories in Kharkiv region where the enemy has intensified hostilities.

DeepState reports that on the frontline, Russia-backed forces occupied Strelechuyu, Pylyne, Krasne, Borysivka, Ogirtseve and Pletenivka.

Recall

On April 16, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, commenting on information about Russia's alleged preparations for an offensive on Kharkiv, said that the Russians are trying to escalate the situation to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and that the situation has not changed radically compared to recent periods.