In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 1102 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 10628 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20668 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 161648 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154233 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164573 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213739 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247557 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153335 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371216 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Yermak: Ukraine is open to dialogue with China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22165 views

Ukraine is open to dialogue with China on achieving a just peace while preserving its territorial integrity and sovereignty, although China is not present at the Summit in Switzerland.

Yermak: Ukraine is open to dialogue with China

Ukraine is open to dialogue with China, although the Beijing delegation is not present at the Peace Summit.   This was stated  by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, to journalists on the sidelines of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, UNN reports. 

Today, China is not present at the Summit, but we see that China is following this process very closely. As the President said in Italy two days ago,  if our principles of a just peace, territorial integrity, humanitarian and nuclear security issues coincide, then there will be a dialogue between us, and we believe that we are open to such powerful countries as China joining us 

- said the head of the Presidential Office.

He also indicated that there would be no compromise with Ukraine's independence and no concessions to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country during future peace talks. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Switzerland
Beijing
Andriy Yermak
Italy
China
Ukraine
Poland
