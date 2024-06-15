Yermak: Ukraine is open to dialogue with China

Ukraine is open to dialogue with China, although the Beijing delegation is not present at the Peace Summit. This was stated by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, to journalists on the sidelines of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, UNN reports.

Today, China is not present at the Summit, but we see that China is following this process very closely. As the President said in Italy two days ago, if our principles of a just peace, territorial integrity, humanitarian and nuclear security issues coincide, then there will be a dialogue between us, and we believe that we are open to such powerful countries as China joining us - said the head of the Presidential Office.

He also indicated that there would be no compromise with Ukraine's independence and no concessions to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country during future peace talks.