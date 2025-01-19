Yermak held important talks in Paris to support Ukraine

In the French capital, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a series of important meetings with high-ranking French officials aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and coordinating further support for Ukraine. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, Yermak discussed with Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot the further development of cooperation between Ukraine and France based on the dialogue between the two presidents. The topic of the conversation was also joint efforts to maintain European unity necessary to counter Russian aggression and ensure stability on the continent.

In addition, he met with French Presidential Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonn, Chief of the Military Staff Fabien Mandon, and advisors Xavier Chatel and Bertrand Bouchwalter. The talks focused on military assistance to Ukraine, training programs for the Ukrainian military, and measures that will contribute to a just and lasting peace.

The parties also paid attention to the development of security guarantees for Ukraine. They also discussed initiatives proposed by the French side to ensure sustainable support and strengthen security in the region.

