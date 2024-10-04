Yermak and Sullivan discuss preparations for Ramstein and Zelensky's visit to the US

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan. The parties discussed, among other things, preparations for the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format to be held on October 12. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

Details

Reportedly, Yermak and Sullivan discussed the Ukrainian President's visit to the United States, including the presentation of the Victory Plan, as well as Joe Biden's decision to increase security assistance to Ukraine. Yermak thanked for the meaningful meeting between Zelenskyy and Biden in Washington.

Particular attention was paid to the preparations for the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format to be held on October 12. The Head of the Presidential Office emphasized the importance of the United States' support for Ukraine.

It will be a special Ramstein: Zelenskyy tells what details and arguments partners will receive