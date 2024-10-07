Yermak and Rasmussen discuss preparations for Ramstein and Ukraine's membership in NATO

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General (2009-2014) Anders Fogh Rasmussen, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The interlocutors coordinated their positions ahead of Anders Fogh Rasmussen's visit to Washington and the 25th Ramstein meeting to be held on October 12 at the level of leaders.

Also, as co-chairs of the International Working Group on Security Issues and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, the Head of the Presidential Office and the former NATO Secretary General agreed on a further plan for its work.

In addition, the parties discussed the results of the implementation of the recommendations provided in the report "Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic Future: The Path to Peace and Security", which was published in May this year. The document, in particular, contains arguments and concrete proposals for Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance.

"Ukraine's key priorities remain a clear and understandable approach to the invitation to join NATO with defined timeframes and conditions of accession, as well as the removal of all reservations on the types of conventional weapons, including the use of long-range weapons for strikes deep into the territory of Russia," Yermak said.

