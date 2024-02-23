$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2370 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48008 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 185833 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107923 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 363714 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293833 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210604 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242948 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254405 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160552 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

'Year of the Dragon' triggers baby boom in China, but it will be short-lived due to childcare problems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22439 views

Hospitals in China reported a significant increase in the number of newborns in the Year of the Dragon, with some reporting 20-72% more births than the previous year.

'Year of the Dragon' triggers baby boom in China, but it will be short-lived due to childcare problems

China is expecting a small baby boom in the "Year of the Dragon" that has just begun. Initial assessment of data from maternity hospitals after the February 10 New Year's celebration showed a "significant" increase in the number of newborns, according to the financial newspaper "Yicai" and the agency Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

In the Year of the Dragon, more babies are being born in hospitals across China, an increase that could mitigate the population decline in 2024 and cheer up politicians, Chinese media report.

The Yicai newspaper cited a hospital in Wuxi, in eastern China, which reported a 20% increase in the number of newborns compared to a year ago. A hospital in the northwestern province of Shaanxi also reported a 72% increase in newborns compared to 2023.

The marriage rate in China is closely linked to the birth rate, as unmarried mothers are often denied childcare benefits.

According to an analysis by the Beijing-based YuWa Population research institute, the cost of raising a child under 18 in the People's Republic of China is 6.3 times higher than economic output per capita. For comparison, in Australia, these costs are 2.08 times higher than the gross domestic product per capita, and it is also cheaper in France (2.24), the United States (4.11), and Japan (4.26).

The government approved the amount of pension increase from March 1: what to expect23.02.24, 12:57 • 26616 views

Meanwhile, Chinese policymakers have reiterated their concern about the declining birth rate among their rapidly aging population. Last year, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, said that for national development, it is necessary to "actively cultivate a new culture of marriage and childbearing.

According to the newspaper, many young people in China are choosing to remain single or postpone marriage. This is influenced by poor job prospects and a record level of youth unemployment.

However, it should be noted that in 2023, the number of marriage registrations in China increased for the first time in several years due to the pandemic. So far, raising children has led to a reduction in wage rates for women; men's livelihoods have remained largely unchanged, according to a new study by the Beijing Policy Institute.

Recall

Despite family policies, the fertility rate in Europe remains at around 1.5 births per woman, which is far below the 2.1 needed to maintain population size.

A major data leak revealed that China may have hired a private company to spy on foreign governments and monitor its own citizens.

The United States is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that help Russia in the war in Ukraine. The restrictions would be the first direct sanctions against Beijing, despite long-standing Western suspicions of its support for Russia's military operations.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Reuters
Beijing
Australia
France
Europe
Xi Jinping
China
Japan
United States
Ukraine
