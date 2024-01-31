ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM

Wreckage of an allegedly downed missile fell in occupied Sevastopol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30558 views

According to the Russian-appointed governor, the wreckage of the downed missile fell on a vacant lot in occupied Sevastopol, and no one was injured.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, air defense systems are reported to be operating and missile debris is allegedly falling. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed governor of occupied Sevastopol, said that the wreckage, which was recorded in a wasteland, fell in the private sector near the city, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

Details

The wreckage of an allegedly downed missile landed in the private sector of Sevastopol, Russian authorities in occupied Crimea report.

The military is working to destroy air targets. In the area of Fedorivska Street, the fragments of the downed missile fell in the private sector. No one was injured

- said the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev.

Earlier, the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind, citing a local resident, reported that a missile flew over Andriivka in the direction of Sevastopol.

Recall

UNN reported that an air alert was declared in Russian-occupied Sevastopol, and an air defense system was spotted operating on the peninsula.

Consequences of the air alert: in occupied Sevastopol, a fire broke out near the Belbek airfield31.01.24, 17:44 • 27279 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
krymCrimea
crimean-bridgeCrimean bridge
sevastopolSevastopol

Contact us about advertising