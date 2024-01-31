Consequences of the air alert: in occupied Sevastopol, a fire broke out near the Belbek airfield

After explosions during an air raid, a fire broke out in occupied Sevastopol. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the fire started in the north of the city, approximately in the area of the Belbek airfield. Locals report that the smoke from the fire is visible from different parts of Sevastopol.

In addition, a lot of fire trucks came to in that area.

Locals also post a photo showing a streak of smoke in the sky.

Addendum

The so-called "governor" of the occupied city, Mikhail Rozvazhayev, said that Russian air defense had shot down an "air target." The smoke, he said, is the result of the wreckage of the downed "target" falling into a wasteland.

Recall

In the afternoon, an air raid alert was declared in occupied Sevastopol , and Russians also blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge. A little later, locals said they heard explosions and saw inversion trails from missiles in the sky above the peninsula.